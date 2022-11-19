DTE Electric to implement rate hike

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST MONDAY... ...LOW WATER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 29 knots from the west with gusts up to 38 knots. The largest significant waves will be 6 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 8 feet. * WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI. * WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 3 AM EST Sunday with the largest waves expected around 4 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...For the Gale Warning, a lull in more persistent gales will occur during the day Sunday before a second round of gales occur Sunday night into Monday. However, periodic gusts to gales will be remain likely throughout the day Sunday. For the Low Water Advisory, water levels at Essexville are at 14 inches above low water datum and have been continually rising for the last few hours. With this and the switch to more westerly flow the Low Water Advisory will be allowed to expire. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&