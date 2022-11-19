DTE Electric to implement rate hike

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Public Safety Commission authorized DTE Electric Co. to implement a $30.5 million rate increase effective November, 25.
DTE Electric filed an application in January seeking a $388 million rate increase to recover increased investments. State approval is needed for a utility company to raise rates.
According to a release from the MPSC, DTE Electric's most recent previous rate increase was in May 2020, when the MPSC approved a $188 million increase.
With the approval of the lower amount, a typical residential customer who uses 500 kilowatt hours of electricity per month will see an increase of 71 cents on their monthly bill.