Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST MONDAY...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 29 knots from the west
with gusts up to 38 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 6 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 8 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 3 AM EST Sunday
with the largest waves expected around 4 AM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...For the Gale Warning, a lull in more
persistent gales will occur during the day Sunday before a
second round of gales occur Sunday night into Monday. However,
periodic gusts to gales will be remain likely throughout the day
Sunday. For the Low Water Advisory, water levels at Essexville
are at 14 inches above low water datum and have been continually
rising for the last few hours. With this and the switch to more
westerly flow the Low Water Advisory will be allowed to expire.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

DTE Electric to implement rate hike

DTE Electric Co. rate increase

LANSING, Mich.  (WJRT) - The Michigan Public Safety Commission authorized DTE Electric Co. to implement a $30.5 million rate increase effective November, 25.  

DTE Electric filed an application in January seeking a $388 million rate increase to recover increased investments.  State approval is needed for a utility company to raise rates.  

According to a release from the MPSC, DTE Electric's most recent previous rate increase was in May 2020, when the MPSC approved a $188 million increase.

With the approval of the lower amount, a typical residential customer who uses 500 kilowatt hours of electricity per month will see an increase of 71 cents on their monthly bill.