 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

e-Recycling event held in Midland

  • Updated
  • 0

THIS TIME OF YEAR... A LOT OF PEOPLE GO ON A CLEANING SPREE, CLEARING OUT UNWANTED ITEMS AROUND THE HOUSE...

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - This time of year, a lot of people go on a cleaning spree, clearing out unwanted items around the house.

So, to divert waste from landfills, the Midland County Habitat for Humanity Restore hosted an e-recycling event.

It was a chance to get rid of all those old electronics, and help mother earth.

The free event was made possible thru a grant from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, or EGLE.

Other events are being held across mid-Michigan in the weeks ahead.

Check with your local community.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you