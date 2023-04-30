e-Recycling event held in Midland

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - This time of year, a lot of people go on a cleaning spree, clearing out unwanted items around the house.
So, to divert waste from landfills, the Midland County Habitat for Humanity Restore hosted an e-recycling event.
It was a chance to get rid of all those old electronics, and help mother earth.
The free event was made possible thru a grant from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, or EGLE.
Other events are being held across mid-Michigan in the weeks ahead.
Check with your local community.