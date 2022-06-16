Early morning storm damages homes, topples trees in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Homes were damaged, trees uprooted and there were plenty of power outages after a brief, but powerful storm tore through mid-Michigan.
People are still without power in a number of areas, including in Bay County.
That's where we saw a roof blown off a home and in Bay City, there were a number of huge trees blown over, crashing onto homes, blocking roads, but thankfully so far, no injuries.
"It like thundered, crack, a couple of times, then it stopped, silence, it was very weird,' says Vergie O'Keeffe about the early morning storm.
By all accounts, the storm that roared through Bay County didn't last long, but when daylight came, proof that plenty of damage can happen in a short amount of time.
O'Keefe and her husband were sleeping when the tree in front of their Dewitt Street home in Bay City came crashing down, clipping their home. They were not hurt.
"I got lucky, I have family up in Heaven looking out for me,' she says.
"The wind was bothering me," says John Raddatz.
So he got out of bed. He has been concerned about something in front of his Hill Street home in Bay City for a few years.
"I was worried about this tree, this very tree, its missed all the storms so far, but this one had its name on it," he says.
He says he has been talking with the city about taking the diseased tree down, but the storm took care of it.
Raddatz says it will cost him about $6,000 to have it removed and there is the possibility he may need a new roof.
"It was a good linebacker, it plugged the hall, it shook,' says Raddatz of the storm.
A huge tree was uprooted on Monroe Street in the city, damaging the second floor of this home. A man renting an apartment here says he didn't know there was a storm or knew the tree came down until police knocked on his door early this morning.
Jennifer Gwizdala was house sitting a home in nearby Monitor Township and walked outside after the storm.
"I looked over and the roof is in the back yard," says Gwizdala.
The home she was looking at was her mother's, who was out of town.
"She is visiting my brother in Florida, so thank the Lord she wasn't here,' she says/
The roof of the garage was completely off. She was waiting for an insurance agent to take a look before even attempting to get inside the house
"I haven't been in there yet personally, but I have looked in the window and there is stuff everywhere," she says.
In all, about 3,500 Bay City Electric Light and Power customers lost power in the storm.
The utility has requested mutual aid in restoring power, but at this time, it's not clear when everyone will get their power back and it's reminding everyone to stand away from downed wires.