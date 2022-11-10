Early voting to be added to Michigan Constitution

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Proposal 2, which amends the state constitution to expand voting access, passed with 60% of voters in favor.
Once approved by the canvassers, the proposal would become part of the constitution after 10 days- meaning it would apply to all following elections.
Local governments will have to move quickly to make sure they're in compliance before any special elections in 2023.
"It feels good to see the measure has passed," said Frances Gilcreast, president of the Flint branch of the NAACP.
One of the biggest changes Proposal 2 makes to the Michigan constitution is the requirement for nine days of early voting- including weekends.
Gilcreast told ABC12 it could be a game changer for the city of Flint, where many work jobs with long or odd hours.
"Do you know how many hospitals we have in the city that are full on election day? If they didn't have hte opportunity to be able to vote absentee ballot- no excues? How many wouldn't vote," she said.
It's why voter David Davis said he voted "yes."
DAVIS: "I think it's been hard to fit into your regular life in order to vote," he said.
But the plan doesn't come without challenges.
Unlike Prop 2's new dropboxes and included-postage on absentee ballots, the costs of local election workers and locations will not be covered by the state. Cities, townships, villages, and other communities will have to pay for those on top of their standard election expenses.
"The smaller communities- this will be much more of a burden on them because they don't have the resources of our larger ones," said Saginaw County Clerk Vanessa Guerra.
The amendment states early voting would happen at a separate location from normal polling places. And these early voting locations could cover multiple precincts and cities.
Guerra told ABC12 that her office is already thinking of how to support those smaller communities.
"We are going to have to review our budgets going into the next budget year," she said.
But even so, Guerra plans to stick to it.
"The voters supported the measure across the state, and here in Saginaw County. And we have to fulfill their wishes," she added.
According to BallotPedia, most opposition to Prop 2 is on the grounds of in-kind election donations (like a church donating its building for use as a polling place), the ability to sign an affidavit if a voter forgot their ID, and the difficulty of amending the constitution if the the rules need fine-tuning.
As such, Guerra says the proposal may face some legal challenges.