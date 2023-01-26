Edible Arrangements driver escapes injury when delivery vehicle shot at

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A delivery driver for Edible Arrangements in Saginaw is thankful to be alive after his vehicle was shot up while leaving a party store.
The incident started after the driver made a delivery on Monday afternoon. Investigators found three bullets lodged in the delivery van and now they want to find out who opened fire.
The delivery driver for Edible Arrangements wasn't injured and he was able to keep his van on the road and get back to his office. On Thursday, investigators were looking over the bullet holes left in the Edible Arrangement delivery van.
"It could have been much, much worse," said Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel.
A delivery driver had just made a delivery in the Saginaw area at around 1 p.m. Monday afternoon and stopped at a party store at the corner of Janes Avenue and 6th Street to get something to drink. A few people were standing outside the store.
"Something going on here that doesn't look right and he didn't feel comfortable," Federspiel said.
He said the 31-year-old Saginaw County man didn't go in the store and started pulling out of the parking lot.
"Person came up to him started banging on his window, he hit my car, you need to get out," Federspiel said.
The delivery driver says he didn't hit another car, drove off and then apparently was followed by a silver car with tinted windows.
Federspiel said that car pulled up alongside the van on I-675 as the delivery driver was trying to get back to his store on Tittabawassee Road in Kochville Township.
"The victim said it was a handgun, semi-automatic," the sheriff said.
The delivery driver was not hit by the gunfire, returned to the store and called police. Federspiel believes the shooting stemmed from the incident at the party store.
"We think that was a ruse on part of the suspect, to get him to get out of the vehicle so he could be robbed, or injured," he said.
The owner of Edible Arrangements is thankful the driver wasn't hurt and they are still processing what happened.
She said nothing like this has ever happened in her 16 years of owning the store. She is looking at adding some security measures.
"For anybody else out there, especially our workers who are delivering and have work to do, be careful," Federspiel said.
He is asking anyone with information on the incident at the store or the shooting itself to give his office a call.