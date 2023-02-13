$1 million coming to Genesee County school nurse program

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) – A total of $1 million in federal funding will go toward the Genesee Intermediate School District's school nurse pilot program.
The goal of the program is to expand school-based services in Genesee County. It was made possible by the 2022 community project funding initiative.
While the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that schools have a full-time nurse, the majority of schools nationwide have either no school nurse or a part-time school nurse.
School nurses are able to provide help with immunizations, mental health services and treatment of chronic conditions.
Rhonda Tata, the Genesee Intermediate School District's health service coordinator, said that school nurses assist students in their health journeys.
"We're looking for developmental delays," said Tata. "Are they developing properly? Are they meeting the recommended standards? Are they getting their immunizations to stop communicable diseases that come through the school?"
Along with the health guidance that they are able to provide, the presence of school nurses has been shown to ultimately improve the attendance and academic performance of students.