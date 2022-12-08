 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

100 Central Michigan University students commit to teaching careers

  • 0

Central Michigan University hosting a pinning ceremony for 100 students who are planning careers as teachers.

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - As Michigan faces an educator shortage that is among the worst in the country, Central Michigan University took time to celebrate 100 students who have made a commitment to teaching.

Wednesday's pinning ceremony recognized a milestone for candidates who have been admitted to CMU's teacher education program.

Family and friends were invited to the Mount Pleasant campus to cheer for these future educators as they received their pin and were honored for choosing this career path.

For many, making a difference in the classroom has been a lifelong dream.

The demand for future teachers is stronger than ever. State data shows enrollment in teacher preparation programs is down 66%.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you