100 Central Michigan University students commit to teaching careers

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - As Michigan faces an educator shortage that is among the worst in the country, Central Michigan University took time to celebrate 100 students who have made a commitment to teaching.
Wednesday's pinning ceremony recognized a milestone for candidates who have been admitted to CMU's teacher education program.
Family and friends were invited to the Mount Pleasant campus to cheer for these future educators as they received their pin and were honored for choosing this career path.
For many, making a difference in the classroom has been a lifelong dream.
The demand for future teachers is stronger than ever. State data shows enrollment in teacher preparation programs is down 66%.