100-year-old gets Hemlock Public Schools diploma as birthday present

HEMLOCK, Mich. (WJRT) - Frank Emeott got a very special gift for his 100th birthday last week.
Hemlock Public Schools awarded him a high school diploma at a party held in his honor at St. Peter Lutheran Church on Sept. 10, officially classifying him as a graduate of the district.
“This is such an honor and I am so grateful," Emeott said. "Finally, after 100 years, I have my high school diploma.”
Emeott, who was born on Sept. 8, 1922, grew up and farmed in the Hemlock area his whole life. He did not complete high school because his family needed him on the farm.
Emeott served as a flight engineer in the U.S. Army Air Corps at Eglin Air Force Base during World War II. He got married to his wife, Arlene, in 1948 and they had three children, who all graduated from college.
Hemlock Public Schools Superintendent Don Killingbeck more than earned his high school diploma after a lifetime of service to his country and community.
"Frank exemplifies the Huskie spirit and passion of a lifelong learner and a focus on being a productive contributing member to our community and society as a whole -- and this is a well-earned honor,” Killingbeck said.