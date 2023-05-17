13-year-old Oklahoma boy makes history as he graduates college

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) -- Four diplomas. Dozens of certifications and awards.
Now, 13-year-old Elijah Muhammad's family says he's the youngest African-American to graduate college with a degree in computer science and cybersecurity.
There's a long list of accomplishments behind Muhammad's name.
"I have 10 IBM certifications through Course Zero. I have one Google IT certification. I have four diplomas from Oklahoma City Community College," the teenager said.
At just 13, Muhammad has crossed the stage as a college graduate and made history.
"I didn't really understand the full impact of it until my dad fully explained it and was like, 'You're really doing this. You're the youngest to ever do it,'" he said.
While he may not be your typical 13-year-old boy, Muhammad still loves being a teenager.
"I currently attend OSU and am working on my bachelor's degree in cybersecurity and forensics. I also attend Langston with a 4.0," Muhammad said. "As much accomplishments as I have, I still go swimming, go outside, play basketball and still have fun and stuff."
His family beams with pride at all he's done and what's to come.
"He is the smartest person I know. And regardless of if you're older or not, it's like I've never seen nothing like him," said his sister, 15-year-old Shania Muhammad, who also recently graduated college.
A speaker, a record-holder and a motivator, the world is at his fingertips.
"If you want to put your mind to making a 4.0, you can do it," Elijah said during a recent speech. "If you want to put your mind to winning a state championship, you can do it. You just have to put in the work that it takes to accomplish that."