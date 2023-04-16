2023 A.H. Nickless Innovation Award at Saginaw Valley State University campus

KOCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) – It was competition day at Saginaw Valley State University on Saturday.
High school students had the opportunity to visit the college campus and present their projects for the A.H. Nickless Innovation Award.
Scholarships were awarded to three winning teams from across the Great Lakes Bay region.
The competition is a chance for students to think outside the box and be creative while helping the community at large.
“They develop a solution to a problem they see in the community or at their school, or in the world at-large,” said Adrianne Cole, the Director of STEM at SVSU. “Then they develop prototypes and test those prototypes.”
One project that was created by students was geared toward people with the neurological disorder, autism.
“It’s a hybrid combination of adjustable lenses, and adjustable headphones that provide a noise canceling and stimuli reducing combination,” said Andrew Steger.
The hybrid project is designed to reduce overstimulation.
