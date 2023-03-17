2023 Flint Regional Science and Engineering Fair happening this weekend

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – The 2023 Flint Regional Science and Engineering Fair will take place this weekend.
U of M will be hosting hundreds of competitors from high schools across Mid-Michigan. Competitors will meet with professionals to receive one-on-one lessons and be asked to solve problems.
Senior director Jordan Krell explained more about the projects that the students will be working on.
“The project is what people see initially, just that they're working on like solving a problem or answering a question,” said Krell. “Where it really brings it all together is they have to document it. They have to be able to communicate that in a way that someone else can understand it"
An awards ceremony will take place on Sunday afternoon and U of M-Flint will offer transformative scholarships for the winners.