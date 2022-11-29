4 Mid-Michigan school districts getting extra help to improve education

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The state of Michigan is partnering with dozens of struggling schools across both peninsulas to help improve academic outcomes.
The Michigan Department of Education is forcing 54 school districts with a total of 112 schools into partnership agreements with the state. They were selected based on falling into the bottom 5% of standardized tests scores or a graduation rate below 67%.
The department and intermediate school districts will develop benchmarks and target outcomes for each school. Mid-Michigan schools included in partnership agreements include:
- Beecher Community Schools.
- Flint Community Schools.
- Saginaw Academy of Excellence.
- Saginaw Public Schools.
State Superintendent Michael Rice blamed the poor student test scores on years of underfunding education in Michigan and learning loss during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"What we’re experiencing is the consequence of underfunding Michigan public school students, educators, and education for many years, the resultant teacher shortage, and a once-in-a-century pandemic," he said.