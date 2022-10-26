 Skip to main content
9 Mid-Michigan school districts get millions for electric or propane buses

  • Updated
  • 0
Davison Community Schools cancels bus routes due to staff shortage

School buses

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Students in nine Mid-Michigan school districts will be riding on new buses powered by something other than gasoline or diesel fuel soon.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded over $900 million for school districts across the country to purchase buses powered by electric batteries or compress propane gas.

Twenty-five Michigan school districts were selected through a lottery system to receive funding for 138 electric school buses. They include the following school districts in Mid-Michigan:

  • Alcona Community Schools will receive $790,000 for two buses.
  • Armada Area Schools will receive $395,000 for one bus.
  • AuGres-Sims School District will receive $395,000 for one bus.
  • Beecher Community Schools will receive $1.525 million for five buses.
  • Chesaning Union Schools will receive $1.975 million for five buses.
  • Harbor Beach Community Schools will receive $1.185 million for three buses.
  • Mayville Community Schools will receive $790,000 for two buses.
  • Ubly Community Schools will receive $2.37 million for six buses.
  • Unionville-Sebewaing Area Schools will receive $395,000 for one bus.

Federal funding for the new buses comes from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021. More funding for the Clean School Bus Program will be available in each of the next four years.

The EPA hopes a wider use of alternative fuel school buses will accelerate the transition toward zero emission vehicles for the general public.

