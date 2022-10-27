'Aggressive' drivers frustrate Grand Blanc parents during school pickup

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc Community Schools has canceled multiple bus routes since the start of the school year, frustrating parents as they try to get their kids to school and themselves to work.
That frustration might be carrying over to the drop-off and pick-up lane.
"It's very nerve-wracking," said one anonymous mother.
She's dealt with long lines at West Middle School for years. However, she said the bad behavior she's seen while waiting in line is relatively new.
"They don't want to do the every other one and be courteous. So it gets intense when you're in the line. People are angry. People are frustrated. They're trying to let their kids off. Kids are running in between cars. It's a problem," the mother explained.
One video from another parent last week shows three lanes jam-packed and moving slowly. The mother said she can understand her fellow drivers, especially on the days when bus routes are cancelled.
"I don't know what these parents do when, at the last minute, at 6 o'clock or whenever, they cancel the bus route," she said.
One grandmother, who requested not to share her identity, said things are a little better at Brendel Elementary School, where she drops off her grandchildren.
"So far it hasn't been too bad. They kinda cooperate and get into the right lane. It's been OK," said the grandmother.
But that doesn't stop the lines from getting long. She recalls sitting in the drop-off line up to 30 minutes last year.
"It gets inconvenient sometimes," she said.
The Grand Blanc Community Schools director of transportation said the district is currently training new bus drivers and processing applications. They currently have 46 active drivers.