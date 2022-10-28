Atherton Community Schools reopening with new security measures

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Students at Atherton Community Schools will be subject to strict new security measures when the return to class on Monday.

The district has hired armed security guards for both of its buildings, installed metal detectors at the junior senior high school and will require all students to use clear see-through backpacks during the school day.

Atherton schools on on the east side of Burton have been closed since Tuesday morning, when someone sent threats to several students on the AirDrop feature on their phones.

Authorities have not identified whoever is responsible for the threats. Atherton schools are offering up to $500 for information leading to the person responsible for the threats.

Anyone caught making threats against schools could face up to 20 years in prison.

The threats happened a day after prosecutors announced six counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct against band and choir teacher Jerry Cutting. He is accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a teenage student.

Atherton Superintendent John Ploof sent a letter to the district on Friday outlining the new security measures.

"It is unfortunate that these measures need to be implemented, but due to the recent airdrop threats ... we must have measures in place to maintain safety and security," he wrote.

The armed security guards will be employed by Premier Security Solutions, who hires retired or active police officers to work at schools. Many of the officers have experience as school resource officers.

All students entering Atherton Junior Senior High School will be screened by metal detectors and security guards with metal detector wands. All backpacks, purses and bags will be subject to a search.

"This new process will take some time to adjust to and we ask for your patience as we learn and modify the process as necessary," Ploof wrote.

The district will distribute clear see-through backpacks to all students when they arrive next week. Students will be allowed to carry only those backpacks during the school day.

Ploof said the three days off last week will result in a school calendar adjustment to make up those days. He said a revised calendar will be distributed later this year.

"I'm sure nobody wants any more days added to the school year, but the district is required to meet the state requirement of 180 student days," Ploof wrote. "Please help us to insure this doesn't happen."