Bay City Central High School closes due to threatening note

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A threatening note caused the cancellation of classes at Bay City Central High School on Friday.
The Bay City Department of Public Safety says school personnel found the note stuck in an entry door around 6:15 a.m. Friday. The note indicated someone would shoot up the school.
Police searched the school, but didn't find anything out of the ordinary.
Bay City Public Schools canceled classes at Central High School as a precaution. The closure extends to all after-school and athletic events scheduled for Friday.
"We understand that this situation may cause anxiety and concern among our students, staff, and community members," said Bay City Public Schools Superintendent Steven Bigelow. "We appreciate your understanding and support as we navigate this situation."
Anyone with information about who placed the note at Bay City Central should call police at 989-892-8571, Bay County Central Dispatch at 989-892-9551 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.