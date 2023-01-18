Bay City Central High School's academic redesign plan approved

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Bay City school administrators are rethinking how the district can prepare students for life after high school.
On Monday, the board of education approved a redesign of the Bay City Central High School's academic program, shifting to a five-year program of study. The changes will begin in the next school year beginning in the fall of 2023.
School leaders say the change will promote more dual enrollment opportunities, such as pushing students to earn college credits or participate in apprenticeship programs while still in high school.
"With this redesign, we align their efforts with the changing needs of our students," said Central High School Principal Tim Marciniak.
Superintendent Stephen Bigelow said the new Bay City Central program will give students the chance to earn up to 60 college credits before they graduate.
A traditional four-year high school program will continue at Bay City's John Glenn High School.
"While traditional four-year graduation is still an option, we are thrilled to provide this opportunity to financially support and prepare all Bay City Central students for college and career success," Bigelow said.
Bay City Public Schools will host informational meetings this spring so families can learn more about the redesign.