Bay City Public Schools vote to keep their bus drivers

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) – The Bay City school board voted last night not to outsource their bus transportation after over a month of debates and public input.
The decision came to the delight of bus drivers. However, issues like bus driver staffing shortages, which the district faced before, remain unsolved.
To combat the struggle with bus driver staffing shortages, Bay City Public Schools reviewed proposals from four different transportation companies over the past month.
The unanimous decision by the school board, though, abandoned privatizing bus service, which would have affected 24 bus drivers, three mechanics and two dispatchers.
“I'm very comfortable with the decision that was made, we certainly did our due diligence,” said Bay City Superintendent Stephen Bigelow.
School board members came to the decision in part because they didn't believe there was a good reason for a change. However, finding and keeping drivers remains an issue.
“We continue to struggle to find bus drivers just like everybody else out there,” Bigelow said.
Staffing challenges stemming from the pandemic and the recent resignation of the district's transportation manager has Bigelow pulling double duty until they hire someone. But, he said they are working through the problem.
“We'll still continue to focus on making sure we're providing attractive options for people who want to drive with Bay City Public Schools and also getting the word out that we're always looking for drivers,” Bigelow said.
The district expects next year's transportation costs to be just under $3 million. However, Bigelow said that money was never the reason for the review.
“We have actually already budgeted with keeping this group in mind. Are there savings that can be achieved by hiring some of these privatized groups? There are,” he said. "But that really wasn't the purpose for us going out.”
Bigelow said that evaluating the transportation options in the future can't be ruled out.