Bay City school board votes to abandon plans for privatizing bus services

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Bay City school bus drivers are relieved after board members voted on Monday to abandon plans for privatizing transportation services.
The proposal sparked outrage from bus drivers in the district, who said the district was trying to sacrifice their positions to save a few dollars.
The decision Monday evening was unanimous with all board members voting in favor of keeping the transportation system the same. The district expects next year's transportation costs to be just under $3 million.
The outsourcing proposal would have affected 24 bus drivers, two dispatchers and three mechanics.
Bay City Public Schools board members say they didn't see a good reason to change the system.
The proposal was an attempt for the district to combat shortages in bus driver positions, which many districts across the country are suffering from.