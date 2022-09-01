 Skip to main content
Bay City teachers reached three-year labor contract with district

  • Updated
  • 0
Bay City Public Schools

Bay City Public Schools

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Teachers at Bay City Public Schools reached a new three-year labor contract with the district as the new school year begins.

The new Bay City Education Association contract was ratified during a special Board of Education meeting on Wednesday.

The deal includes a 10% salary increase over the three years  -- 4% the first year and 3% for the final two years. Other degree, steps and longevity pay increases also are included.

The contract sets a new salary schedule and position of Great Start Readiness Program lead teacher, along with pay rates for summer school teachers.

School year calendars for the next three years and revisions to contact language also are included.

