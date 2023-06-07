 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect through Friday June 9th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Thursday June 8th and portions of Friday June 9th to be an
Action Day for elevated levels of fine particulate in southeast
Michigan counties. Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS range with some hourly concentrations reaching the
UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario, Canada are
currently impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much
of Michigan. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Biden vetoes bill blocking student loan forgiveness program

  • Updated
  • 0
President Joe Biden seen here, on October 21, 2022 in Delaware officially vetoed legislation that would block his student loan forgiveness program, blasting lawmakers who supported the bill for what he called an “unprecedented attempt to deny critical relief to millions of their own constituents.”

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

President Joe Biden officially vetoed legislation Wednesday that would block his student loan forgiveness program, blasting lawmakers who supported the bill for what he called an "unprecedented attempt to deny critical relief to millions of their own constituents."

The bill – which passed Congress earlier this month with support from some moderate Democrats – sought to block the student loan forgiveness program, which promises to cancel up to $20,000 of debt for millions of borrowers. No debt has been canceled yet while the program faces legal challenges.

In a video announcing his veto Wednesday, Biden pledged he'd continue efforts to pursue student loan forgiveness.

"I'm not going to back down on my efforts to help tens of millions and working-class families. That's why I'm going to veto this bill," Biden said. "And don't forget, some of the same members of Congress who want to cut student aid personally received loans to keep their small businesses afloat during the pandemic."

The veto is the fifth of Biden's presidency.

Previously, Biden vetoed legislation that would've blocked a Washington, D.C. justice reform bill from taking effect, a bill overturning a retirement investment rule allowing managers to consider environmental, social and governance factors when picking investments, a measure that would've rescinded the administration's hallmark water rule, and a resolution that would've blocked the temporary suspension of tariffs on certain solar panel imports.

