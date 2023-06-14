 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bill would let Michigan schools to start classes before Labor Day

  • Updated
  • 0

A bill moving through the Michigan Legislature would lift a requirement for school districts to start classes after Labor Day.

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A bill moving through the Michigan Legislature would lift the requirement for public and charter schools to start classes after Labor Day.

The House Education Committee unanimously sent the bill to the full House on Tuesday.

Lawmakers passed a law in 2005 requiring public and charter schools to start their new school years after Labor Day. The measure was a means to boost tourism around Michigan over Labor Day weekend.

Schools could seek a waiver to start earlier and officials say more than half do that.

The bill's sponsor says lifting the requirement would eliminate an extra bureaucratic task for school districts.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you