Bill would let Michigan schools to start classes before Labor Day

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A bill moving through the Michigan Legislature would lift the requirement for public and charter schools to start classes after Labor Day.
The House Education Committee unanimously sent the bill to the full House on Tuesday.
Lawmakers passed a law in 2005 requiring public and charter schools to start their new school years after Labor Day. The measure was a means to boost tourism around Michigan over Labor Day weekend.
Schools could seek a waiver to start earlier and officials say more than half do that.
The bill's sponsor says lifting the requirement would eliminate an extra bureaucratic task for school districts.