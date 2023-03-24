Brandon Publishing Reading Takeover at Freeman Elementary

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – A Flint-native held a reading takeover at Freeman Elementary on Friday afternoon.
Kellen Brandon of Brandon Publishing held the event to support third grade reading and literacy efforts.
“BP Reading Takeover is an event that was founded in my way of understanding the importance of literacy and the doors that it opens,” said Kellen. “Today we’re creating that positive reading experience to motivate them to want to read rather it’s at school or at home.”
Each student will be able to take home a book to add to their home library starting next month.
Brandon Publishing will also be starting a reading program called Pizza and Pals in light of the reading law repeal.