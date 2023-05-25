Carrollton High School graduate gets diploma in rehab hospital

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as the mid 30s will result in patchy areas of frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Near freezing temperatures and patchy frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left unprotected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&