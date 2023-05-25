Carrollton High School graduate gets diploma in rehab hospital

CARROLLTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Douglas "DJ" Coleman wasn't able to walk across the stage for his graduation, but a special ceremony at a rehabilitation hospital was just as special.
Coleman, 17, sustained serious injuries to his pelvis, spleen and bladder in a crash earlier this year. He remains hospitalized at Mary Free Bed at Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw to continue his recovery.
That means Coleman can't be present when his classmates graduate from Carrollton High School on Thursday evening. But graduation came to him in the hospital Thursday afternoon.
Carrollton Principal Ed Boell visited Coleman in the hospital to present him with a diploma as family, friends and hospital staff cheered.
"I finally made it," Coleman said with a smile. "After 17 years of learning, making it here is a really good accomplishment."
Coleman and his family will watch the rest of Carrollton High School's class of 2023 cross the stage and receive their diplomas thanks to a livestream of the ceremony at Mary Free Bed.
"I love helping people get back to what they want to do," said Kara Duncan, a rehab liaison at Mary Free Bed at Covenant HealthCare. "I was just so happy our team could help make it all come together."
Coleman hopes to become a nurse after he recovers thanks to the care he's received since his crash.