Cass City schools face lawsuit from family of teen who was expelled due to alleged threat

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Tuscola County family is suing the Cass City school district for the way it handled an alleged threat made by their son.
In the days after the Oxford High School shooting in November 2021, a number of Mid-Michigan districts faced several threats. Tuscola County was hit hard with those threats, include a couple at Cass City Public Schools.
Administrators were working through scary time as schools and police were trying to determine what threats could be real and which were not after the Oxford shooting, which left four students dead.
In this case, the attorney for the student said his client was expelled pretty much over a misunderstanding.
"For a lack of a better term, this kid was crucified over this misperceived statement," said attorney Keith Altman.
The alleged threat in Cass City was reported on Dec. 6, 2021 -- a week after the Oxford High School shooting. Cass City students attended an informational meeting about school shootings.
"The principal of the school was encouraging students to talk about Oxford specifically," Altman said.
This lawsuit claims that a student at the high school left a class that day, telling another student that he couldn't believe the shooter in the Oxford case made it out of the office with a gun in his bag.
"Somebody supposedly overhears the conversation, who wasn't part of it, and claims that he said, 'I have a gun in my bag," Altman said.
He said his client was strip searched, his bag was searched and police were called.
"The state police came and investigated that nothing had happened," Altman said.
But the school eventually expelled the student for 180 days.
"My kid didn't do anything wrong. He didn't say what was claimed to be said," Altman said.
The parents of the student have filed a four-count civil lawsuit, claiming their son's constitutional rights were violated and the district's negligence caused emotional distress.
The student has not attended Cass City High School during this entire school year.
Altman understands how districts had to react to any potential threat following Oxford, but he believes administrators overreacted in this case.
"The school had no concern for his interest and his rights," he said.
Cass City school officials are named in the lawsuit, including superintendent Allison Zimba. She declined to comment Tuesday on the lawsuit.