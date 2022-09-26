 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 19 knots from the
northwest with gusts up to 27 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4
feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 9 PM EDT Monday
with the largest waves expected around PM EDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

CBO says Biden's student loan cancellation plan could cost $400 billion

  • Updated
  • 0
Biden's student loan relief plan will mainly help working and middle class borrowers, report finds

President Joe Biden's student loan debt relief plan is expected to help mainly working and middle class borrowers.

 Xy/Adobe Stock

President Joe Biden's plan to cancel up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for low- and middle-income borrowers could cost $400 billion, according to a Congressional Budget Office report released Monday.

Biden announced the forgiveness plan in August, after facing mounting pressure from progressives to broadly cancel some student loan debt.

The Department of Education plans to release an application for the program in October. No student debt has been canceled yet.

The CBO, which conducts nonpartisan analysis for Congress, warned in the report that the estimates are "highly uncertain."

The estimate relies on a number of assumptions, including how many eligible borrowers will apply, as well as what portion of the outstanding federal student loan debt may not have been repaid anyway over the lifetime of the loans due to other existing forgiveness programs, for example.

Those projections depend in part on future economic conditions, the CBO said.

The White House is expected to release its own estimate of Biden's student loan forgiveness plan in the coming weeks. The administration previously said the plan would reduce cash flow by about $24 billion a year.

Under Biden's plan, individual borrowers who earned less than $125,000 in either 2020 or 2021 and married couples or heads of households who made less than $250,000 annually in those years will see up to $10,000 of their federal student loan debt forgiven.

If a qualifying borrower also received a federal Pell grant while enrolled in college, the individual is eligible for up to $20,000 of debt forgiveness.

Pell grants are awarded to millions of low-income students each year, based on factors including their family's size and income and the cost charged by their college. These borrowers are also more likely to struggle to repay their student debt and end up in default.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.