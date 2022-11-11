Cell phones banned at Atherton Community Schools after recent threats

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Atherton Community Schools hope to stop a recent spate of AirDrop threats with a new policy that completely bans students from using cell phones during the school day.

Atherton Superintendent John Ploof said the school board approved a new policy Thursday night that prohibits students from carrying or using cell phones on school property. The policy will be enforced beginning Monday.

Atherton Community Schools have disrupted classes twice after someone transmitted threats on the AirDrop function, which allows users to transmit data to other phones in a small radius nearby.

The first disruption occurred Oct. 25, when threats were transmitted to cell phones at Atherton Junior Senior High School. That came a day after prosecutors announced sexual assault charges against band and choir Jerry Cutting.

Atherton Community Schools closed for the remainder of that week while new security measures were installed, including metal detectors and armed security guards.

Classes resumed on Oct. 31, but students received two more threats on AirDrop four days later on Nov. 3. The second threat came while police were at the school and allegedly contained a list of names targeted for violence.

Atherton Junior Senior High School was placed on lockdown during the Nov. 3 threats. Several parents came to school after learning of the situation from their students and pulled their children out of class that day.

The new policy starting Monday says administrators will confiscate any cell phones, smartwatches or smartphone brought to school. Students caught with unapproved devices could face disciplinary action up to explusion.

"This new policy will hopefully bring an end to a students ability to use social media to send messages threatening school violence and improve our educational environment," Ploof wrote in a letter to the district Friday.

He said Burton Police Chief Brian Ross and the FBI consulted on the new policy.

Parents who need to contact their children during the school day are invited to call the school office. Students who need to contact parents at school are invited to use phones in the office.

Athletes will be allowed to use phones during afterschool activities under supervision from a coach.