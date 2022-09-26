 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 19 knots from the
northwest with gusts up to 27 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4
feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 9 PM EDT Monday
with the largest waves expected around PM EDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Construction starts on Genesee County fire training facility

  • Updated
  • 0

The Genesee Intermediate School District broke ground on a new facility dedicated to training firefighters for county departments.

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee Intermediate School District officially started the construction of what will be Mid-Michigan's only fire training facility not part of a fire department.

The program will allow up to 72 high school students to get advanced firefighter and first responder training -- more than double the current capacity.

The facility will be located just south of the Genesee Career Institute parking lot.

Students will be able to gain real-world experience in roof rescue, pulling hoses up stairwells and setup before responding to calls. Burton Fire Chief Kirk Wilkinson helped design the program.

"This is just another way to try and boost our recruitment through offering this through high school," he said. "Not only do they get their certification, but they are getting their credits for high school and being able to use this as a tool toward graduation, and then employment after high school."

Construction of the facility is expected to wrap up next May.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you