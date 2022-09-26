Construction starts on Genesee County fire training facility

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee Intermediate School District officially started the construction of what will be Mid-Michigan's only fire training facility not part of a fire department.
The program will allow up to 72 high school students to get advanced firefighter and first responder training -- more than double the current capacity.
The facility will be located just south of the Genesee Career Institute parking lot.
Students will be able to gain real-world experience in roof rescue, pulling hoses up stairwells and setup before responding to calls. Burton Fire Chief Kirk Wilkinson helped design the program.
"This is just another way to try and boost our recruitment through offering this through high school," he said. "Not only do they get their certification, but they are getting their credits for high school and being able to use this as a tool toward graduation, and then employment after high school."
Construction of the facility is expected to wrap up next May.