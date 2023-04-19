Contractors top out steel frame of Saginaw United High School

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Contractors building the new Saginaw United High School held a topping out ceremony Wednesday, when they set the final steel beam on the building's skeleton.

The milestone marks another step in bringing the city's two public high schools together under one roof.

When complete, it will bring together students from Arthur Hill High School and Saginaw High School.

Saginaw Public Schools Superintendent Ramont Roberts thanked voters for approving funding for the building in 2020 as part of a nearly $100 million bond request. He said Saginaw's youth will benefit from the facility.

"It's another step along the journey, a sign that we're on our way to building a 21st century facility for our students and our community," Roberts said.

The new $61 million Saginaw United High School is designed to provide educational space for about 1,200 students. The $100 million bond request includes major projects at other Saginaw schools:

Remodeling the existing Arthur Hill building to house the Saginaw Arts & Sciences Academy for $13.7 million.

Building the new Handey School for 500 kindergarten through fifth-grade students at a cost of $15 million.

Remodeling the existing Saginaw High School to house middle school students for $8.9 million.

The Saginaw United building remains on track to open in the fall of 2024.