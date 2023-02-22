Corunna security administrator graduates from MSP safety training

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 AM
EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to one quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee and Lapeer Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 4 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to develop later this
morning and change to sleet and freezing rain by afternoon.
Sleet and freezing rain will then continue during the evening
before tapering off Wednesday night. Significant icing is
expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTRY MIX WILL LEAD TO INCREASINGLY HAZARDOUS TRAVEL
CONDITIONS INTO THE EARLY AFTERNOON...

WEATHER...

* A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and sporadic pockets of freezing
rain will continue increasing in coverage between the I-69 and
M-59 corridors through the remainder of the morning. Snow and
sleet are expected to be the primary precipitation types closer
to the I-69 corridor, with freezing rain increasingly likely
closer to the M-59 corridor.

* Snowfall rates up to 0.25 inch per hour will be possible where
the heaviest snowfall occurs. Accumulation will generally
remain under a half of an inch through 1 PM.

* A glaze of ice will be possible on untreated roadways,
bridges, exit ramps, overpasses, and other untreated surfaces.

* Visibility may be reduced below 1 mile at times in areas of
falling snow.

* Northeast winds through will occasionally gust up to 25 mph.

* Air temperatures will hover slightly below to around 32
degrees.

IMPACTS...

* Light icing may lead to slippery roads particularly on
bridges, exit ramps and overpasses.

&&

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...;

* Motorists are urged to use caution and account for variable;
driving conditions by slowing down and allowing extra time.;
Expect increasingly hazardous travel conditions as the day;
progresses.;

* Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP

Corunna security administrator graduates from MSP safety training

  • Updated
  • 0

CORUNNA, Mich. (WJRT) - As head security of Corunna Public Schools, Larry LaFramboise has a main duty to protect his students.

"I build rapport with the students and monitor the security procedures we have in place," he said. 

LaFramboise is one of 31 police officers who recently trained and graduated in a four-day TEAM training School Liaison Program hosted by Michigan State Police. 

TEAM -- which stands for Teaching, Educating, and Mentoring -- will be taught to kids in grades K-12.

Michigan State Police say the program's curriculum is geared toward addressing topics like school safety, cybercrimes and social media. This will help children be better equipped to protect themselves.

LaFramboise is using this curriculum to inform his students in the Corunna district.

"Situational awareness is important for our students. Observing people, places and things, 360 degrees around them to make sure they are safe and that they understand that they need to pay attention to all their surroundings," he said.

LaFramboise has over 20 years of experience as a retired Flint police officer. Although he knows a lot about protecting and serving, he said there were some big takeaways from this program.

"Educating and mentoring the students which helps us build the rapport with the students and the staff and the community which makes both a safer community and a safer school," he said.

LaFramboise and Corunna Public Schools administrators are boosting the importance of safety and translating the learned curriculum into the district.

"We're working on a comprehensive security plan and everyday we're talking about these things to make this school district as safe as we can make it be," LaFramboise said.

The curriculum has been implemented in over 250 Michigan school districts.

