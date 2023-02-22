Corunna security administrator graduates from MSP safety training

Weather Alert

...WINTRY MIX WILL LEAD TO INCREASINGLY HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS INTO THE EARLY AFTERNOON... WEATHER... * A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and sporadic pockets of freezing rain will continue increasing in coverage between the I-69 and M-59 corridors through the remainder of the morning. Snow and sleet are expected to be the primary precipitation types closer to the I-69 corridor, with freezing rain increasingly likely closer to the M-59 corridor. * Snowfall rates up to 0.25 inch per hour will be possible where the heaviest snowfall occurs. Accumulation will generally remain under a half of an inch through 1 PM. * A glaze of ice will be possible on untreated roadways, bridges, exit ramps, overpasses, and other untreated surfaces. * Visibility may be reduced below 1 mile at times in areas of falling snow. * Northeast winds through will occasionally gust up to 25 mph. * Air temperatures will hover slightly below to around 32 degrees. IMPACTS... * Light icing may lead to slippery roads particularly on bridges, exit ramps and overpasses. && PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...; * Motorists are urged to use caution and account for variable; driving conditions by slowing down and allowing extra time.; Expect increasingly hazardous travel conditions as the day; progresses.; * Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP