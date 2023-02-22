Corunna security administrator graduates from MSP safety training

CORUNNA, Mich. (WJRT) - As head security of Corunna Public Schools, Larry LaFramboise has a main duty to protect his students.
"I build rapport with the students and monitor the security procedures we have in place," he said.
LaFramboise is one of 31 police officers who recently trained and graduated in a four-day TEAM training School Liaison Program hosted by Michigan State Police.
TEAM -- which stands for Teaching, Educating, and Mentoring -- will be taught to kids in grades K-12.
Michigan State Police say the program's curriculum is geared toward addressing topics like school safety, cybercrimes and social media. This will help children be better equipped to protect themselves.
LaFramboise is using this curriculum to inform his students in the Corunna district.
"Situational awareness is important for our students. Observing people, places and things, 360 degrees around them to make sure they are safe and that they understand that they need to pay attention to all their surroundings," he said.
LaFramboise has over 20 years of experience as a retired Flint police officer. Although he knows a lot about protecting and serving, he said there were some big takeaways from this program.
"Educating and mentoring the students which helps us build the rapport with the students and the staff and the community which makes both a safer community and a safer school," he said.
LaFramboise and Corunna Public Schools administrators are boosting the importance of safety and translating the learned curriculum into the district.
"We're working on a comprehensive security plan and everyday we're talking about these things to make this school district as safe as we can make it be," LaFramboise said.
The curriculum has been implemented in over 250 Michigan school districts.