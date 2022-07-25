Cost of school supplies pinch parents’ wallets

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – It’s getting to be about time kids head back to school and according to the National Retail Federation, families with school aged children averaged more than $840 on school supplies last year.
This year the Federation predictions families will spend about 8% more, averaging around $864.
Flint resident Ace Symone and her brother joined hundreds of other families in line for a school supplies giveaway in hopes to find a bit of financial relief.
“We know the extra supplies might help, we don’t want to take too much but whatever they can give us helps,” Symone said. “It’s really helping the flint community, especially with inflation.”
According to the National Retail Federation, stationary supplies increased 21%.
Overall, parents’ total back to school bill saw a nearly 41% increase.
“It’s been so hard trying to find resources to make sure we could make it,” parent Sarah Shed said.
Sarah Shed has three kids that need school supplies making finding the money for the essentials while keeping up with other expenses even harder.
“The cost of notebooks and backpacks and school lunch boxes, you don’t know how you’re going to get them sometimes,” Shed said. Because I could spend 50 cents on a notebook but then I don’t have it to put toward gas or something else.”
With the increasing cost of going back to school, more people are seeking help from organizations like ‘Stuff the Bus and Flint’s annual backpack school supply give away.
“It helps them a lot, it really helps us a lot,” Shawn Malone, with Malone Family Childcare said.