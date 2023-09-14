Crews break ground on new Holly Middle School

HOLLY, Mich. (WJRT) - Crews broke ground Thursday on the new Holly Middle School.
The project includes a new construction trades center, paid for by a $97 million bond passed by voters in May.
The new middle school will be on the Karl Richter School Building's campus.
School leaders say they want to create a construction trades program that would prepare students for their careers.
Holly Area Schools' superintendent says more changes are coming.
"In addition to both these buildings, we are doing some athletic upgrades as well, including new tennis courts and turf on our football fields," says Holly Area Schools Superintendent Scott Roper. "So there are a lot of great things happening. Our auditorium is also getting many upgrades as well."
Once the construction of the new middle school is complete, the Holly administration and community partners will move to the current Holly Middle School on North Holly Road.