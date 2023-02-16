D.R.E.A.M.S. nonprofit introduces aquaponics to Hamady Middle School

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint-based nonprofit organization introduced a creative way to educate and promote healthy lifestyles.
D.R.E.A.M.S. takes a unique view of agriculture with a focus on teaching students how to grow their own produce using water and fish waste.
The organization started as a youth basketball league back in 2015, but founder Royce Stephens found purpose in teaching youth where healthy lifestyles begin -- the food they consume.
"Communities such as Flint are socioeconomically distressed. We have health issues because of that, and one of them is access to healthy foods," said Stephens.
His mission is to help the overall health and well-being of young people in Genesee County. Pushing the narrative, Stephens introduced aquaponics as a new concept to Hamady Middle School seventh graders.
"Aquaponics is agriculture of course. A lot of people are familiar with hydroponics, but aquaponics is the same as hydroponics, which is you grow plants without soil," he said. "The only difference is we're going to add fish."
Growing up in Flint, Stephens realized there was a lack of access to healthy foods.
"Flint is one of those cities where we don't have any major grocery store chains here so people don't have the same access to healthy foods as someone in a community as close as Grand Blanc or Davison," said Stephens. "So, with aquaponics we teach young people how to grow their own healthy food so even though there aren't stores where it's available, we're going to help them have access to it and they may be able to help other people to have access to it."
It's a skill that Stephens hopes could create opportunities for young people in the future.
"The average household income in Flint I think is right around $30,000 that's very close to the poverty line, you have agriculture jobs that can double that," he said. "So, if I can expose these young people to it and they get to college with the experience, I have created a pipeline and that's my goal - to create pipelines for young people to find these different career pathways."
Stephens continues the mission of D.R.E.A.M.S. through his enrichment programs across Genesee County.