Davison High School students build benches for elementary school

DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - In team sports, no one wants to sit on the bench, but on Tuesday at Davison High School, the team work was ALL about the benches.
The high school students in Mr. Thompson's room built benches for Siple Elementary students with the idea to give students a place to sit down in the hallway, making it easier to take off wet shoes or boots.
Fourth grade students from Siple worked side by side with the shop class students to paint the benches on Tuesday.
"They're learning a lot more than just about painting. What's really lovely is how the high schoolers are interacting with them. They're talking about school, they're talking about the skill of painting. And they're also talking about the other projects they've built in this room. There are beautiful sheds, and barns they've been working on," said Siple Elementary Principal, Christy Flowers. "But their learning the opportunities that they have ahead of them, later as they go through school."
Once the paint dries, the benches should be in place by June 16.