Delta College expanding its semiconductor curriculum

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Delta College is investing more than $530,000 to expand its semiconductor curriculum.
More than $292,000 will be coming from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation's Semiconductor Higher Education Grant Initiative.
The expanded curriculum will focus on mechatronics, which combines electrical, mechanical fluid power, robotics and computer technologies to control equipment.
Additionally, Delta College will create customized pathways for apprenticeship opportunities in the region, emphasizing job readiness and foundational technical skills for underserved urban populations.
The college says that most students leave Delta College with no debt. They add that students will now be able to get into a "very high" paying job after college.
The college has also submitted a Congressionally Directed Spending Request, currently funded at $284,000 in the U.S. Senate, with a decision expected in October 2023.