Detroit's Roary the lion visits Genesee County for School Breakfast Week

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) – Breakfast is said to be the most important meal of the day, and this week the role it plays in-school settings is being noted.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared this week School Breakfast Week, and the Detroit Lions’ mascot, Roary, made a stop in Genesee County to recognize school nutrition workers on Monday.
Roary and the United Dairy Council of Michigan stopped by Swartz Creek Middle School during lunch hours. There was also a bike-powered blender on-site that produces smoothies by pedaling.
Chartwells provides breakfast and lunch options to students every day. The district’s food service director, Tony Delgado, said their goal is to make sure students start each day energized.
“It lowers aggression, helps with higher test scores,” said Delgado. “Just in general trying to get them to eat a more balanced diet, trying to get them fed in the morning, and have a better day all together.”