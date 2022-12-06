Educare Flint celebrates fifth anniversary

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Five years after opening its doors in Flint, Educare is celebrating its anniversary.
The school came to Flint after the water crisis created an urgent effort by state and community partners to increase access to early childhood education. About 220 students attend, ranging from just a few months to 5 years old.
The city's youngest children were most vulnerable to the effects of lead poisoning, like behavioral problems and developmental delays.
But five years later, Educare's first students are now kindergartners. They are proving they can rise above anything standing in their way with the right resources.
Latrese Brown's 3-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son have grown up going to Educare. Floor to ceiling windows send sunlight streaming into the classrooms, which are painted in blues and greens.
The state-of-the-art building stands out like a beacon of hope in a city with fears about what the water crisis will mean for their children. Small classes and extra low teacher-child ratios ensure every child gets the attention and early education they deserve.
Flint is one of Educare's 28 early education centers across the nation. Each was created with the belief that children born into poverty have an unfair disadvantage from the moment they take their first breath.
But by embracing the entire family and giving them the support they need and deserve, the hope is opportunities will no longer be determined by a child's zip code or circumstances
Taking toxic stress away from parents and children in the early years is crucial. Living in trauma, poverty or a violent environment shapes the person kids become.
But students have proven over the past five years at Educare that every child can succeed no matter what is happening in the world around them with the right tools and support.
This is the first Educare facility in Michigan. It was made possible through a partnership with the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation, Community Foundation of Greater Flint, Genesee Intermediate School District and Flint Community Schools.