Educare Flint holds bridging ceremony for preschool graduates

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - More than a dozen students from Educare Flint's first group of enrollees graduated from preschool to kindergarten on Friday.
Educare's Bridging Ceremony celebrated preschool students transitioning to kindergarten on Friday. Educare was created in 2017 for young children exposed to lead during the Flint water crisis.
Of the 36 students that crossed the bridge, 17 of them were from Educare Flint's first group enrolling between the ages of 6-weeks and 6-months old.
"Oh my gosh it's amazing to know that some of these kids and families have been with us the full five years. To see them grow from when they are infants and just being held, to their first steps, first words, to now know that they are leaving ready for kindergarten," said Jodi Ramos, Educare Flint School Director.
Today's theme was "Past, Present, and Future".
Students got parting gifts and learning bags to get them ready for kindergarten.