'Equality' badges cause a stir in Fenton schools

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Parents in the Fenton school district are raising their concerns over a badge being worn by teachers.
It spells out "equality" with several symbols.
Teachers wearing badges like these nationwide say they're trying to create a safe space for students to talk about difficult topics like sexuality.
The school board heard from supporters and opponents of the badge on Monday evening.
"I think it allows students to see that they're -- to let them be known that they're seen and just that they're not invisible," said Fenton High School teacher Chuck Miller. "I think that goes a long way in building community."
Others were concerned that the badges may violate school rules.
"I definitely have absolute utter compassion for the LGBTQ community, but there are definitely concerns with Fenton schools not following policy that they already have in place," said a woman in the audience.
She did not elaborate on what policy may be violated with the badges.
School board members did not take any action regarding the badges on Monday.