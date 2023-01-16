Extra security this week at Carrollton, St. Louis sporting events after threat

ST. LOUIS, Mich. (WJRT) - Two school districts are increasing security at athletic events this week after a wrestling match resulted in a threat toward a Mid-Michigan high school.
Last Wednesday, Carrollton High School visited St. Louis High School for a wrestling match. After the match, St. Louis Police Chief Rich Ramereiz said two wrestlers from Carrollton initiated a brief scuffle that school staff handled.
But while one of the Carrollton wrestlers was escorted outside to the school bus for the trip home, he allegedly said something that has police investigating and the two school districts stepping up security for athletic events this week.
Ramereiz said one of the Carrollton wrestlers made verbal threats to St. Louis High School that he was going to return to the school and do harm.
Police are investigating and waiting to get a statement from the Carrollton student before forwarding a report to the Gratiot County Prosecutor's Office for possible criminal charges.
Ramereiz said the student who allegedly made the threat is not allowed at any school events in Carrollton or St. Louis.
The St. Louis boys basketball team is coming to Carrollton on Tuesday for a game. The Carollton girls basketball team is traveling to St. Louis at the same time.
There will be extra staff from both schools at the games and extra law enforcement personnel, as well.
"We are good during the school day, but we are not during after-school events," said Tom Mynsberge of Critical Incident Management.
He consults with schools on security. He said the districts should be taking a threat like this seriously and schools need to do a better job of securing after-school events.
"During the school day, we have a secure environment. We have a good staff to pupil ratio, and you get to these events and usually there are few school staff there that don't have any type of training to react with it. And we have a large population and it's a vulnerable time," Mynsberge said.
Carrollton school administrators could not be reached for comment Monday.
St. Louis Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer McKittrick said both districts believe this is a good opportunity to educate students and the community on the seriousness of making threatening statements.