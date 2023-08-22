Fire training center opens at Genesee Career Institute

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee Intermediate School District celebrated the completion of a new fire training center on Tuesday.
It's located on the campus of the Genesee Career Institute on Torrey Road in Mundy Township. Students will be able to gain real-world experience with fighting fires, roof rescues and operating fire equipment.
The facility will double the Genesee Career Institute's firefighter and first responder student capacity.
"What this fire training center will be is hopefully to inspire more students who have an interest in firefighting to come here to learn firefighting skills and to go serve the community," said Diana Allard, the executive director of career and technical education for the Genesee Intermediate School District.
Once Genesee Career Institute students complete the fire training program, they can take tests to become certified through the state.
The center is Michigan's first fire training facility not owned by a municipality.