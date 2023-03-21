Flint and Genesee Literacy Network will launch "Kids Read" program this fall

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) – Young children in Genesee County will have the chance to receive new, free books in their mailbox every month later this year.
The Flint and Genesee Literacy Network will be launching the “Kids Read” program this fall. It is an expansion of the Flint Public Library’s Flint Kids Read program.
Parents can sign their child up for the program at no cost until they are five-years-old, or before they start kindergarten.
The project will also include expansion of language and literacy services to target up to Bay County through the Latinx Technology and Community Center on Flint’s east side.
Latinx Technology and Community Center’s executive director, Asa Zuccaro said that they are looking forward to expanding language services.
"We know at the center here in Flint we get visitors from Saginaw, from the Great Lakes Bay Region, we get visitors from Lansing,” said Zuccaro. “We are excited to be able to expand our services to make sure we're offering language and literature services throughout the congressional district.”
$1.5 million in federal funding through the community project funding initiative made the program possible. Enrollment information will be available later.