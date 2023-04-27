Flint Community Schools bans backpacks for rest of school year

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Community Schools Board of Education voted to ban backpacks in school buildings through the end of the school year.
The vote was unanimous among all seven members. The district warned that there will be no exceptions to the rule.
The change comes after administrators asked students, parents and staff to take a survey for their input on a proposal to require clear backpacks in buildings.
Administrators say the new policy is designed to protect students from any potential violence.
Flint schools Superintendent Kevelin Jones said he and other administrators will work with building principals to implement the backpack ban. They will devise ways for students to transport books and papers to or from home.
"So if scholars need to bring some books from the school to home we'll make sure that the scholars get what they need in order to do that," Jones said.
The backpack ban policy takes effect Monday.