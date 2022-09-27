Flint Community Schools planning public forums

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Community Schools leaders plan to meet with community members over the rest of the school year to discuss the district's plans and goals moving forward.
Each meeting will focus on a number of topics, including the district's vision and strategic plan, along with goals for this school year and updates on the district's renovations of school properties.
Leaders also plan to discuss the nearly $100 million in pandemic relief funds at the district's disposal.
The first meeting is 4 p.m. Thursday at Accelerated Learning Academy. Meetings will be held quarterly until June.
Participants can join in person, virtually via Zoom or share their input by filling out a Google Forms survey, where responses will be shared with the district.
Zoom and Google Forms links will be available within 24 hours of the scheduled community forums on the district’s website.