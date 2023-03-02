Flint Community Schools seeking feedback on clear bag policy through survey

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - With school safety on the minds of many parents, leaders in Flint Community Schools have been considering an idea that would change the type of bags some students carry to class.
Through an on online survey, Flint Community Schools is asking students, parents, and staff for their input on a proposal that would require its students to carry clear backpacks.
The administration first brought the clear backpack proposal to the Board in January, following a telephone threat made against the Accelerated Learning Academy.
The Board of Education voted 4 to 3 against the proposal at a February meeting.
Superintendent Kevelin Jones released a statement on the survey:
"At Flint Community Schools, the safety and well-being of our school community remains our highest priority. The key to our success is our ability to collaborate with our school community. Thus, we have launched a backpack policy survey to gather feedback from our stakeholders – scholars, families, teachers and staff – so that we can make an informed decision on our safety protocols. This survey launched on Tuesday, February 28 and will close on Tuesday, March 14. The survey was developed in collaboration with the Michigan State University's Office of K-12 Outreach's Data and Evaluation Team and the Flint Board of Education. We look forward to reviewing the survey results so that we can continue to do all that we can to ensure the safety of those we serve. To take the survey, families can visit: https://www.flintschools.org/apps/news/article/1730561."
One concerned parent saw the survey from the district's Facebook.
"In order for this to be effective, they will have to talk about it more. It will have to be communicated through the parents, in all the way they can communicate to the parents," said Raena Grant, a parent of a FCS Student.
The survey will close on March 14 and after the data is received, the Board will have the opportunity to revisit and vote on the proposed policy again.