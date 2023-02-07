Flint Community Schools undergoing infrastructure improvements

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Community Schools last opened a new school building 50 years ago.
Superintendent Kevelin Jones said the students of the district deserve a new building.
"There should be no reason why Flint Community Schools, which is a pillar in this county, not having new buildings since the early '70s," he said.
Jones hopes to one day build a new school in the district. But until that time comes his plan calls for renovating and modernizing the current buildings in the district.
For decades during the 20th century, Flint Community Schools was a standard of excellence in education. At one time, during its peak, the district had as many as 46,000 students and dozens of school buildings.
Currently, there are 11 schools providing education for a new generation of just over 3,000 students. Jones said buildings matter to students and parents.
"We have great partnerships going on, but our buildings are old," he said. "The first thing parents see right is the first impression of the outside of the building or find out how old these buildings are."
The superintendent himself is a product of Flint schools, graduating from Flint Southwestern Academy. Infrastructure improvements are a part of his master plan for the district.
The district is using ARPA funds where appropriate and other funding sources to give old buildings a fresh look. A new auditorium is under construction at Potter Elementary School and parking lots are getting fresh pavement.
The biggest project, which Jones says will serve as a model for the district, is the renovations taking place at Doyle Ryder Elementary. The building has been closed for maintenance for more than a year.
"We are renovating the old portion of the building and also all of the classrooms to have new furniture, new flooring, new ceilings, new lighting," Jones said.
Doyle Ryder's open floor plan is also being renovated.
"Every classroom is going to have their own walls up and doors," he said. "Previously Doyle Ryder was an open concept. Now we are closing in those spaces."
The school will also have dedicated spaces to allow for mindfulness breaks.
Flint Community Schools is holding a community forum at 4 p.m. Thursday at ALA High School, which is housed in the former Scott Elementary at Averill Avenue and Lapeer Road.