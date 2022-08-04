Flint Community Schools welcomes back students with half-day

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Wednesday was the first day of classes for Flint Community Schools.
Students and staff returned to the classroom for a half-day to start the new school year.
Superintendent Kevelin Jones and a number of board members are spending the first few days of school checking in with the 11 school buildings, hearing from staff and parents alike.
"It's good to see that our parents are still choosing Flint Community Schools as the best choice for their scholars and also to see if our staff need any support -- if there's anything we can do, anything we can support our families with," Jones said. "We want to make sure we go to each building to support our staff."
The district is recommending students and staff wear masks in school to start the year, but that is not a requirement.