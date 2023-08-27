 Skip to main content
Flint man gives back with back-to-school rally for children

Deonte Neeley organized a back-to-school rally for children in Flint, which he hopes to turn into an annual tradition.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man is hoping to begin a new tradition with a back-to-school rally on Sunday.

Deonte Neeley worked with his niece to organize the event on Sunday.

Students enjoyed bounce houses, games and food. They also had the chance to buy crafts from their fellow kids.

"I wanted to find a to give back to the kids," Neeley said. "I figured this would be the best way to give back, and I wanted to think outside of the box and do something that no one has done before. So me and my niece came up with our first kids vendor event."

Kids also got to sit in the barber's chair for a new-year haircut.

Neeley hopes that this event starts a new tradition.

