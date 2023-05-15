Flint school board approves $1.5 million pay raise for teachers

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Community Schools board voted to approve additional money for some teachers in the district.
However, the sudden motion has left many with more questions than answers.
The board voted 5-2 last week to approve a one-time $1.5 million increase for those teachers in the district. Board members anticipate taking that money from the district's general fund.
"During the debt elimination phase, teachers gave concessions. And in that concession and in that contract, once the district was no longer in the debt elimination program they were supposed to begin to be restored," said board member Melody Releford.
She said the number for restoration she was given for some teachers in the district was $1.5 million.
Releford said at the meeting not all teachers were affected by the district's debt elimination plan. While the majority of board approved the plan, two board members voted against it -- including board treasurer Dylan Luna.
While he is in favor of compensating teachers, there are questions on how the district would be able to pay out the money without making any other operational adjustments.
"When you restore someone's salary, in my mind that's an increased ongoing cost," Luna said. "When I asked if it was a stipend she said no, $1.5 million to put in a unique account."
The motion left him with questions about how the district would distribute that money and continue funding it in years ahead.
"Again, it doesn't restore teacher salaries. It's not fiscally responsible," Luna said. "We have not closed one school to make up for that increased operational expense."
MEA UniServ Director Bruce Jordan, who works with the United Teachers of Flint union, believes that the board's $1.5 million pay raise was made with good intentions and would help address the district's staffing crisis.
However, Jordan also is not sure what board members intended by making it a one-time expenditure.
"Unfortunately, the Board has yet to authorize Superintendent Kevelin Jones to negotiate with us on how these funds are to be used," Jordan wrote in a statement.
The $1.5 million will sit unused until administrators and the teachers' union negotiates how it will be spent.