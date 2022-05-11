Flint School Board considering school closures

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint School Board is expected to discuss possible school closures for the next school year.
It is on the agenda for its Wednesday meeting as Pierce Elementary, one of the district's top performing elementary schools, is said to be on the chopping block.
The president of the parent group at the school says they are not going down without a fight. For Alison Montgomery Littlejohn and her husband, they have made an intentional choice.
"I actually choose for my children to go there," the mother of three said about Pierce Elementary School in Flint.
Her sons are among the 140 students who attend the school in Flint's college cultural area.
"It is a tight community, it is obvious that they care about our children and they put in effort to give our children resources that they need," said Montgomery Littlejohn. What is also obvious she said is that Pierce is an outstanding school. "It performs at a high level of excellence."
According to a ranking by US News and World Report, Pierce Elementary is the top performing elementary school in the Flint District. The report says it meets or exceeds expectations in reading and math performance, with a small teacher student ratio.
Montgomery Littlejohn says her family was stunned to hear the school might be closing.
"It was very disappointing to hear that Pierce is being considered for closing," she said.
Montgomery LIttlejohn is president of Parents Advocating For Student Success (PASS) at the school, she said parents are not going away quietly.
"Our children have gone through enough in the past couple of years since the water crisis and more recently since COVID 19 and the social distancing. We don't want our children to endure any other unnecessary shift," she said.
The mom and other parents plan to attend the meeting to let their voices and concerns be heard.
"We are a small community at Pierce but we are mighty. We have a mighty spirit. We have integrity and respect. We are warriors and we are going to show up tonight and we are going to advocate for our children," said Montgomery Littlejohn.
The school board meeting is set to take place Wednesday at at 5:30 p.m. at the Accelerated Learning Academy on Averill in Flint